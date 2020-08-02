1/1
ELIZA FOGEL
FOGEL--Eliza. June 23, 2020. Ever wonderful wife of William Madej. Cherished daughter of Barbara Fogel (Dziopala) and the late Richard Niebelski and Melvyn Fogel. Devoted sister of Annette Niebelski, Pamela Fogel, and Bradley Fogel. Treasured aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Eliza was a gifted writer, and although she's no longer with us, the stories she gave the world will live on forever. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers to American Cancer Society or the Colon Cancer Coalition would be appreciated. Memorial service will be private; with a public celebration of life at a later date. However, friends and family may view the service live on her birthday, Sunday, August 9 at 11AM or any time after at www.MitzvahFunerals.com Info at Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824).


Published in New York Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Memorial service
11:00 AM
August 1, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Jay Purugganan
July 31, 2020
Some people come into our lives, leave footprints on our hearts, and we are never the same.
Dawn Rubio
Family
