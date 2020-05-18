1933 - 2020

Elizabeth Ann Boyle, 86, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. A recent resident of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, Elizabeth (Betty) had raised a family in Manhasset, New York, and also spent many happy years in Westhampton, New York and Palm Beach Gardens Florida.







Betty was survived by her husband of 65 years, Jay Boyle; daughters, Elizabeth Boyle and Barbara Weaner; son, Brian Boyle; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren; and her devoted Havenese, Flora.







A memorial mass will be held, location and date yet determined due to Covid-19 disruptions. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Francis Breadline in New York City would be appreciated.

