BURR--Elizabeth Claire Yeomans "Betty." December 16, 1921 - March 21, 2020. Elizabeth "Betty" Y. Burr, 98, died peacefully at her home in Manhattan in the early morning hours of Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was born in Easton, PA on December 16, 1921, the daughter of Julia (Bush) Yeomans and Donald S. Yeomans. Betty grew up in East Orange, NJ and graduated from East Orange High School in 1939. Her high school yearbook profile included the statement, (her) "Pet Ambition - To become an accomplished pianist." This appreciation and passion for music followed her throughout her entire life. Betty earned her bachelor's degree at Upsala College, also in East Orange, Class of 1943, where she was a member of the Theta Beta Gamma Sorority. Soon after graduation she began her career in advertising sales in New York City. Betty transitioned her professional focus to human resources when she became an administrative staffing recruiter within the advertising industry. She spent most of her career in human resources with Home Life Insurance Co. where she became the first woman member of the company's Executive Committee years prior to retiring as Director of Personnel. Throughout her career Betty identified, hired, and offered professional development opportunities to many promising young women. Several, including Barbara MacLean, Lois Pauls and Tunde Dunai, became lifelong friends. As a devoted Christian, Betty was an integral part of the St. Thomas Church Fifth Avenue community for many years. She found tremendous joy in being an active participant in the life of the church, including service on the vestry and to the soup kitchen ministry. Her social circle was St. Thomas Church and she considered its parishioners her family. Church members regularly found Betty, all smiles, in pew 53 on Sundays at the 11am service. In her retirement, Betty contributed as a volunteer for the causes that were meaningful to her, including the charitable work of St. Thomas Church, Lighthouse Guild (services for the visually-impaired and blind), and Carnegie Hall where she worked in the gift shop. Betty married Allen P. Burr on February 28, 1953. They spent many wonderful years together before the marriage ended in divorce 17 years later. Allen predeceased Betty in 1990. While Betty never had children of her own, she had a special relationship with her godson, Andrew B. MacLean, of Maine, and his son, Cameron Burr MacLean, who carries on the Burr name. Betty enjoyed many summer visits to Maine where she traveled with the MacLean family to Boothbay Harbor, Camden/ Rockport, Bar Harbor/Mount Desert Island, and the Mount Washington Valley, among other places. Betty also joined her friend, Barbara MacLean, on several adventures to Europe. Betty Burr possessed a strong and distinctive personality along with a sharp wit. She had strong political views, was a feminist, a connoisseur of the arts and culture of New York City, and a "force to be reckoned with" for all who made her acquaintance. Betty often developed strong friendships with those who helped her throughout her life. One such person is Barbara Pasieka. During the final years of her life, Betty very much appreciated the support of her St. Thomas Church family along with the aid and wonderful, compassionate care of several important individuals, including Jesse Adelaar, Andrew Hubacher, Peter Anderson, Gema Gould, Gillian Thomas, Anna Cruz, Carmen DeJesus, Santamaria Debidien, and Maria Garcia. For many years Betty was a loyal member of the Soup Kitchen Ministry at Saint Thomas Church. The Soup Kitchen meets every Saturday morning to prepare more than 300 bag lunches consisting of a sandwich and soup or fruit for distribution to the less fortunate in the neighborhood. Because of Betty's devotion to the Soup Kitchen, we suggest that gifts made in Betty's memory be directed to The Saint Thomas Soup Kitchen. Checks should be made out to Saint Thomas Church with a notation that the contribution is for the Soup Kitchen in memory of Betty Burr. Please send to Saint Thomas Church, One West 53rd Street, New York, NY 10019. Betty left specific instructions for her funeral and final resting place. A Funeral Mass open to all of Betty's friends will be planned when such public events are permitted once again. For more information, please contact Frank E. Campbell, The Funeral Chapel, 1076 Madison Ave., New York, NY.





