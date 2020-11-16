BYRON--Elizabeth Sverbeyeff. Legendary art and architecture editor, died peacefully at home on April 1 of natural causes. Born in Berlin in 1923, the daughter of Vladimir Sverbeyeff and Countess Marie Belevsky-Zhukovsky, and the great-granddaughter of Grand Duke Alexei of Russia. Elizabeth was married to the inimitable art dealer Charles Byron for 48 years until his death in 2013. Raised in Paris, she came to the States in the 1940s, landing a job as an ass't editor at House & Garden and launching a nearly seven-decade career. She held senior positions at The New York Times, House Beautiful, House & Garden, and Elle Decor, and was a contributor to Architectural Digest until 2016. With her keen eye, laser focus, and superb taste Elizabeth was a vibrant force in architecture, spotting potential, nurturing young careers, and showcasing exciting work by Hugh Newell Jacobsen, Richard Meier, Frank Gehry, Richard Gluckman, Tod Williams and Billie Tsien, Shelton Mindel, and countless others. A striking, elegant woman, Elizabeth had an encyclopedic knowledge of history, art, and architecture, fueled by her boundless curiosity and relentless energy; she attended lectures and scouted galleries well into her nineties. She was a fierce supporter of emerging talents and a thoughtful mentor, with a work ethic that set a high standard for all. Elizabeth was disciplined, forward-thinking, and kind; she had a wicked sense of humor and a marvelous smile. A private church service will be held this week, and she will always be remembered for her strength, grace, and joie de vivre.





