CARLTON--Elizabeth B. 78, of Bedford, NY passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020. A loving and devoted grandmother, mother, wife, sister, daughter and friend, Elizabeth was born in Saginaw, MI to the late Norman and Jean Blundell. Raised in Kansas City, MO and Houston, TX, she attended the Lamar High School and earned her undergraduate degree at Randolph-Macon Woman's College in Lynchburg, VA. Shortly after moving to Boston to start her advertising career, she met and later married Richard E. Carlton, a partner at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP. The couple lived in London and Brooklyn before settling in Bedford, where they raised their two daughters. A dedicated community volunteer and advocate for women and children's rights, Elizabeth was an active member of the Junior League of Westchester County and The United Way and served as a Trustee Emerita of Randolph-Macon Woman's College. In 1979, she co-founded The Northern Westchester Shelter for Domestic Violence, known as Hope's Door, Inc., one of the first shelters of its kind in Westchester County. She later served as the organization's board chair. Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband Richard and survived by her daughters Beth Camp of Darien, CT and Catherine Sullivan of Rumson, NJ; sons- in-law Lawton Camp and Michael Sullivan; grandchildren Nick, Anna, Curtis, Will, and Cate; and sister Susan Dymond and brother-in-law Michael Dymond of Taos, NM. Elizabeth's family and friends will miss and cherish her grace, fortitude, faith, and humanity. Her family wishes to thank her caregivers for the constant and compassionate care shown to her over many years. Elizabeth's family will hold a memorial service at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Bedford at a later date. For those wishing to honor her memory, donations may be made to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Bedford, Hope's Door, Inc., or the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association, Inc. (AARDA).





