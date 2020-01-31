CULLINAN--Elizabeth. Died January 26, 2020 in Towson, Maryland. Miss Cullinan was the author of a number of short stories, 23 of which appeared in the New Yorker Magazine. Two collections of these stories were later published by Houghton Mifflin and the Viking Press: The Time of Adam (1971) and Yellow Roses (1977). In addition to short stories, Miss Cullinan published two novels: House of Gold (Houghton Mifflin, 1970), for which she received the Houghton Mifflin Literary Fellowship Award, and A Change of Scene (W.W. Norton & Company, 1982). She was the recipient of grants from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Carnegie Fund for this work. Miss Cullinan taught writing at the University of Iowa in its Writers' Workshop, and at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst and Fordham University, New York. She was a graduate of St. Raymond's parochial school and the Academy of Mt. St. Ursula in the Bronx and Marymount College in Manhattan, which she attended as a scholarship student. Miss Cullinan first joined the New Yorker in an entry level position, later becoming secretary to William Maxwell, fiction editor of the magazine, whom she came to regard as a mentor. "Working for William Maxwell was like nothing else in this world except reading his novels," she wrote. "It made me a writer." Miss Cullinan is survived by a sister, Margaret Cullinan, and by a nephew and four nieces: Richard Hartman, Claire T. Hartman, Elise Hartman Ford, Suzanne Hartman, and Mary Louise Hartman Sloan. Interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Valhalla, New York.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 31, 2020