ELIZABETH DRANOFF

DRANOFF--Elizabeth. Freitag, 50, passed away peacefully on June 16, after a yearlong battle with Angiosarcoma. Liz handled her illness with bravery and dignity. She will be sorely missed by mother, Barbara Freitag; her son's Andrew and Alexander Dranoff, her sister Eve Freitag, her brother's, Harry Falk and Larry Freitag (Debbie), and nieces Gabrielle and Julia Freitag, and nephews Robert Freitag and Michael and Benjamin Falk. She will always be a ray of sunshine in our lives and an example of a beautiful person.





