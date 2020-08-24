DUNN--Elizabeth Foxen, 66, died peacefully on August 22, 2020. Betsy was born on October 16, 1953 to beloved parents William Alfred Foxen and Eleanor Amy Foxen and was raised in Laurel Hollow, NY. She graduated in 1975 from Manhattanville College and lived and worked in Manhattan for several years. A Rye, NY resident for over 30 years, Betsy was an active volunteer in the community that she loved so dearly. The greatest joy of her life was being a devoted wife, loving mother, and loyal friend. She was an incredibly thoughtful and caring person, setting an extraordinary example and touching the lives of so many. Betsy is survived by her husband Fred, children Katie, Molly (Peter), and Matthew, five siblings, and a large extended family. A wake will be held at Graham's Funeral Home in Rye, NY from 5-8pm on Tuesday and 4-8pm on Wednesday. A private Catholic mass will be held at Resurrection Church in Rye, NY on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Betsy's honor to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center or POTS in the Bronx.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store