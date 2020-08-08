ELIZABETH FONTAINE

FONTAINE--Elizabeth Ellis. Elizabeth "Betty" Fontaine, 89, died peacefully at her home in Manhattan on July 27th. She was born on February 11th, 1931 in Iowa City, Iowa. She graduated from the University of Michigan where she earned both Bachelor of Music and Master of Music degrees, and where she met her future husband, the late John C. Fontaine. The couple moved to New York City where they lived for the remainder of their lives, first on Staten Island and then in Manhattan. Betty, a passionate music lover, taught piano and, after studying at NYU's Institute of Fine Arts, became a docent at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for 18 years. Betty was, until last year, on the Board of Directors of Close Encounters with Music near her summer home in the Berkshires. She is survived by her daughters, Lizanne Fontaine (Robert Buckholz), Amy Fontaine (Ahmet Mete Kok) and Alison Engel (Peter Engel) along with her adored grandchildren: John, Elizabeth, Nathaniel, Quentin, Grace, Leigh, Blythe and the late Whitney and four great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank her devoted support team, Susan Khanchalian, Johanna Brogan and Edward and Sherrod Bailey. A celebration of Betty's life will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the scholarship in Betty's name at Close Encounters with Music (cewm.org
).