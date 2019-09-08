Guest Book View Sign Service Information First Congregational Church 26 Meeting House Ln Madison, CT 06443 Memorial service 11:00 AM First Congregational Church Madison , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

FRAZIER--Elizabeth Hart, 104, died September 4, 2019 in North Branford, CT. She was a woman of courage who blazed trails for others, a pioneer who opened doors for those who would follow, and a woman of faith who challenged the future. Born near Massillon, Ohio in 1915, before women had the right to vote, she was an ardent feminist and advocate for social justice. She graduated Oberlin College, and in 1940 was one of the first women to graduate Yale Divinity School. In 1972 she was ordained in Old Greenwich, CT. She and her late husband, Donald Hart Frazier, were married for 64 years. She was active in United Church of Christ and various interim ministries in Connecticut and Florida, as well as the Boards of YWCA, AAUW, AFS and other organizations. She was a strong advocate of Planned Parenthood since the 1930s. Elizabeth continued to perform ministerial services into her 100s. She is survived by her four children: Bonnie F. Young, Dr. William H. Frazier (Jane Benoist), Mary F. McDaniel (Carl), Robert H. Frazier (GW Mercier), as well as 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.



