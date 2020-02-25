FRIEDMAN--Elizabeth Lynn (Beth), is finally at peace after a heroic five-year battle with a rare form of liver cancer. Incredibly brave until the end, Beth joins her parents Johnnie Ruth, and Dr. Bert Friedman in a far better place. Beth leaves behind her beloved brother and best friend, Dr. Sanford Friedman and her precious and adored niece, Allegra Stanek, along with dozens of close friends and relatives, who have stayed at her side. A fabulous athlete, a naturally gifted dancer, and an entrepreneur, she was loved by many for her generous spirit, her airy and graceful sense of design, and dedicated commitment to her many, many friends. May her memory be a blessing. Funeral services to be held Monday, March 2nd, 12:30pm at "The Riverside," 76 St. at Amsterdam Ave., New York City.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 25, 2020