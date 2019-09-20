Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GUITTAR--Elizabeth. Elizabeth Madden Guittar. Her smile - radiant, playful, irreverent - spoke volumes about her approach to life and death. Surrounded by family, Elizabeth Madden Guittar passed away on September 18, 2019, at her home on Martha's Vineyard, MA. She was 78. Elizabeth is survived by her husband of 39 years, Lee J. Guittar; children Elisabeth Brew, Daniel C. Shedrick, Jr., and Kathryn Shedrick; grandchildren Maggie, Daniel, Ellie, Will, Thea, Katie, Pucky, and Evelyn; brothers Dennis and Michael Madden; five step-children, eight grandchildren, 14 step- grandchildren, nine step great-grandchildren - a brood in which she delighted and took great pride. Drawn by her warmth, generosity and sense of humor, "Gigi," short for Grandma Guittar, was also a surrogate mother and grandmother to countless friends and relatives, especially the sons of her late sister Judith Rapavy. Her nephew Barry Rapavy was like a son to her. Born Carole Elizabeth Madden in Scotia, New York, to Farrell and Evelyn Madden, she graduated from Scotia-Glenville High School in 1959. She landed her first job at General Electric in nearby Schenectady. Blue eyed and leggy, with movie- star beauty, she was tapped to model in the company's newsletter, and later served as a hostess at the GE pavilion at the 1964/5 World's Fair in New York City, where her gams earned second place in Dupont's Prettiest Legs at the Fair competition. Elizabeth spent most of her adult life in New York City, where she was a longtime resident of Stuy Town-Peter Cooper Village, the source of many of her dearest lifelong friends. Elizabeth's marriage to Mr. Guittar, a newspaper executive, in 1979 took her and her family to live in Dallas, Denver, Washington, DC, and San Francisco. In later years, she divided her time between Martha's Vineyard and Ft. Lauderdale, but she never lost her appetite for the Big Apple. As the wife of a newspaperman, Elizabeth socialized and travelled widely, bringing her into contact with prominent politicians, business people, athletes, and entertainers. And though she was a small-town girl who never went to college, she could hold her own in conversation with anyone. She was equally at ease rubbing elbows with presidents as with "poor souls," her name for the assortment of characters who gravitated to her throughout her life. Though she liked to quip that "no good deed goes unpunished," she was generous to a fault, a hopeless do-gooder. Elizabeth was a voracious reader and news junkie, but she expressed her true joie de vivre in the kitchen, turning out dishes that rivaled those of her hero, Julia Child. Already recognized by family and friends as a first-class cook and entertainer, she enrolled in the French Culinary Institute in New York, graduating in 1998. Food, wine, and laughter flowed around Chef Elizabeth's table, and many cherished memories were created over leisurely meals there. Even when her deteriorating health prevented her from cooking, she indulged her passion watching the TV Food Network with her children and grandchildren and posting recipes on social media. While her long illness sapped her strength and energy, Elizabeth never lost her sharpness or the twinkle in her eye. To know her was to love her, and her absence will leave an enormous void in many lives. Recognizing her wishes, funeral and burial services will be private. A memorial service will be announced in the future. Contributions in the name of Elizabeth Madden Guittar may be sent to .



