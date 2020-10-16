ELIZABETH HARON

HARON--Elizabeth W. Elizabeth Andrea Waters Haron, "Andi" passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020. In her later years she suffered from the illness Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. Nevertheless, she maintained her commitment to kindness, humor, charity and decency until the end. She was the daughter of the late Elaine and Norman Waters. She had a keen intellect. She received her bachelor's degree from Columbia University in history where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa. She was educated as a historian and did research on publications in her field. Later in life she pursued her lifelong interest in the fine arts. For many years she resided in Greenwich before moving back to the community where she was raised, Rye, NY. Her husband, David Haron predeceased her. She is survived by her three children: Dorie, Richard, Robert and her daughter-in-law, Harley Raiff. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Ross, Charley, Clay and Sydney Raiff. In consider-ation of the pandemic, a pri- vate family service was held.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store