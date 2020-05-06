ELIZABETH HAYES
HAYES--Elizabeth A., New York City, died on April 30, 2020. She is survived by her sister Mary, brother-in-law Wayne, and numerous relatives and friends. Private funeral services are being handled through Riverdale-on-Hudson Funeral Home, Bronx. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Liz graduated from Marymount Manhattan College and earned an MA from Columbia University Teachers College. She taught grades three and five at Dutch Broadway School in Elmont for 35 years. Liz loved New York's cultural offerings, especially the Met, summers in Spring Lake, and her large and devoted family, for whom she was their beloved "Aunt Tish." In lieu of flowers, donations to the The Bowery Mission or Visiting Nurse Service of NY.


Published in New York Times on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Riverdale-on-Hudson Funeral Home
Mass of Christian Burial
