HAYWARD-- Elizabeth Brown, 82, died peacefully in her sleep in Summit, NJ on October 22. New York City was her home for more than 50 years. She was a celebrated contemporary artist, an American Express executive, and beloved English as a Second Language teacher. A lifelong student of Kriya Yoga teacher Paramahamsa Hariharananda Giri, her meditation group the New York Kriya Center became part of her family. Living relatives include nephew Jack Levenson of Columbia, MD and first cousins Susan Johnson of Fairmont, NC; Charles Estes of Marlborough, MA; and Priscilla Estes of Yardley, PA. Memorial donations: Kriya Yoga Institute, PO Box 923615, Homestead, FL 33092.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 27, 2019