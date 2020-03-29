HERMAN--Elizabeth, "Betsy", age 81 died of coronavirus and pneumonia on March 24, 2020 on the last day of the 58th year of marriage to her adoring and heartbroken husband, Bill Herman. Betsy was predeceased by beloved daughter, Sarah Jane. She is also survived by her dear sister, Rhoda Adler (Ted), son, Howard, daughter-in-law, Vivian, granddaughter, Phoebe, grandson, Matthew, and his mother, Nicky, her sisters-in-law, Harriet and Linda (Henry), cherished nieces, nephews, their spouses, children and grandchildren. Betsy was loved by all who knew her for her sparkling personality, love for other people and as a surrogate parent to many young people. She used her Special Education Master's Degree as a volunteer teacher of English as a Second Language, and for forty years was dedicated to the work of the Camphill School for Special Children. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Camphill School, 1784 Fairview Road, Glenmoore, PA 19343. Details of a memorial service will be delayed until after the coronavirus is under control.



