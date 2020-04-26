JAFFE--Dr. Elizabeth Latimer, November 22, 1935. Betsy died at home on March 28, 2020 with her husband of 58 years by her side. Betsy was raised in Kingsport, TN. She was Valedictorian of the class of 1954, graduated from Antioch College in Ohio; was the first woman to receive a Master of Arts from Harvard Radcliffe School of Business; and completed her doctoral work at Columbia University. She was owner and President of Career Continuum. Prior to this she had been Catalyst's Director of Operations and a Senior Line-Manager in retailing. Betsy wrote an essential resource for working women called Altered Ambitions: What is Next in Your Life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jinny and Bill Latimer and brother, J. Lane Latimer lll. She is survived by her husband, Morton Jaffe; sister, Gina; brother, Richard (Lynn); sister-in-law, Sherry and an extended family. Donations can be made to: Cure PSP Foundation, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001.



