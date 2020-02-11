KEEGAN--Elizabeth "Beth". On January 19, 2020 Elizabeth Jane Keegan ("Beth") of New York City returned to the Lord. Beth was loving, noble, generous, holy, funny, wise, involved, caring. Daughter of Robert Keegan and Elizabeth Byrne Keegan, older sister of Patty Manganaro. Beth is survived by James Manganaro (brother-in-law), Jane and Larry Fuller (niece and nep- hew), Robert and Marzena Manganaro (nephew and niece) and Leo Manganaro (grandnephew).
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 11, 2020