MCCOLLUM--Elizabeth. Nee Habach. Born February 3, 1941. On April 21, 2020, Betty joined the Lyrid meteor shower, blanketing the earth with celestial star dust. Beloved mother of Vashti and Angus and grandmother of five. Member Unitarian Church of All Souls, NYC.





