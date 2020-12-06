1/
ELIZABETH MCCORMACK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELIZABETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McCORMACK--Elizabeth J. The trustees and staff of the Asian Cultural Council (ACC) mourn the passing of ACC Trustee and Chairman Emeritus Elizabeth J. McCormack. Elizabeth joined ACC as Vice President and Founding Board Member in 1980. She was committed to continuing ACC founder John D. Rockefeller 3rd's vision of a world made more peaceful through cultural exchange. A trusted friend and colleague of Blanchette Hooker Rockefeller, Elizabeth succeeded Mrs. Rockefeller as ACC's second Chairman of the Board of Trustees from 1990 to 2012. At age 98, Elizabeth was a lifelong champion of inter-national cultural exchange. Throughout her 40 years as a trustee, ACC invested more than $100 million in the exchange of artists and scholars across Asia and the U.S. Elizabeth's own contributions are unparalleled. ACC's first endowment campaign, the Elizabeth J. McCormack Fund, raised $10 million in her name. Elizabeth's decades-long philanthropic legacy will carry forward for generations to come. Her dedicated service was recognized with the Blanchette Hooker Rockefeller Award in 2019. ACC is honored to have worked alongside Elizabeth and her inspiring wisdom, integrity, and leadership. Wendy O'Neill, Chair of the Board of Trustees; Eileen Connor, Interim Executive Director


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved