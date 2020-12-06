McCORMACK--Elizabeth J. The trustees and staff of the Asian Cultural Council (ACC) mourn the passing of ACC Trustee and Chairman Emeritus Elizabeth J. McCormack. Elizabeth joined ACC as Vice President and Founding Board Member in 1980. She was committed to continuing ACC founder John D. Rockefeller 3rd's vision of a world made more peaceful through cultural exchange. A trusted friend and colleague of Blanchette Hooker Rockefeller, Elizabeth succeeded Mrs. Rockefeller as ACC's second Chairman of the Board of Trustees from 1990 to 2012. At age 98, Elizabeth was a lifelong champion of inter-national cultural exchange. Throughout her 40 years as a trustee, ACC invested more than $100 million in the exchange of artists and scholars across Asia and the U.S. Elizabeth's own contributions are unparalleled. ACC's first endowment campaign, the Elizabeth J. McCormack Fund, raised $10 million in her name. Elizabeth's decades-long philanthropic legacy will carry forward for generations to come. Her dedicated service was recognized with the Blanchette Hooker Rockefeller Award in 2019. ACC is honored to have worked alongside Elizabeth and her inspiring wisdom, integrity, and leadership. Wendy O'Neill, Chair of the Board of Trustees; Eileen Connor, Interim Executive Director





