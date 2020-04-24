McNALLY-- Elizabeth Scaer. On April 10, 2020, Good Friday, Elizabeth Scaer McNally of Douglaston, NY, passed at the age of 88. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on September 15, 1931. A much beloved sister, mother and grandmother, she was preceded into death by her husband, Dr. Edmund F. McNally and her son Edmund M. McNally, whose life was taken on September 11, 2001. She is survived by her four daughters: Lydia McNally Danenberg of Chatham, NJ; Amy McNally Franks of New York, NY; Katherine Smith of Little Silver, NJ and Mary Wallace of Houston, TX. She was especially proud of her 12 grandchildren: Erin McNally Day, Brienne McNally, Shannon McNally, Davis Franks, Andrew Franks, William Franks, Paul Danenberg, Aidan Smith, Bailey Smith, Summer Smith, Katherine Wallace and Mackenzie Wallace. She is also survived by her brother Dr. David Scaer of Fort Wayne, IN, and sister, Jean VanGilder of Pococo Pines, PA. Her late parents were Reverend Paul and Victoria Scaer of Brooklyn, NY. She graduated from The Packer Collegiate Institute, Brooklyn, NY and Brooklyn College, NY. Until the end, she kept busy with the activities she loved: connecting with family and friends, keeping up on social media, reading, following the news, and even preparing her own taxes. She was buried on April 15, 2020 in Green-wood Cemetery, Brooklyn, NY. A celebration of life memorial service will be communicated at a future date. Through our tears, we will smile as we remember the love and joy you brought to our lives. God protect you until we meet again. We'll see you bye and bye.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 24, 2020