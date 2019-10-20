Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Norman Poons. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1945 - 2019



Elizabeth Norman Poons (73) died at her home in New York City on Saturday, August 17th, from complications of multiple sclerosis. Liz (Buzzy to her oldest friends) was born in Queens and received a BA from the University of Wisconsin and several years later a Masters in Special Education from Bank Street College. After college she taught for a short time at IS 201 in Harlem during the struggle for community control of the school. She was always proud of her support for the community over the NYC Board of Education. Liz married Jacob Poons in 1969. Together they had two children, Morgan and Mark. Jack and Liz divorced in 1982 when, never having loved teaching or private tutoring, she went to work for Douglas Elliman, where she sold real estate for over twenty-five years. Meeting new clients and showing apartments in some of New York's more prestigious buildings was more to her liking and well-suited to her outgoing personality. Liz met Frank Weil in 1989 and they lived together until his death in 2017. Before she became incapacitated from her disease, Liz loved trying out new restaurants, going to museums and buying charming gifts for family and friends at craft fairs. During the last years of her life, she was fortunate to be cared for at home where she enjoyed reading on her Kindle and visits from her family. All who remember her speak of her wonderful smile, generosity, and gutsy spirit. She is survived by her two sons, Morgan and Mark, three grandsons, Gus, Sidney and Linus, and her older sister Alice. A memorial service will be held at the 92nd Street Y, 1395 Lexington Avenue, NYC, on October 26th at 2:00 p.m. Donations may be made in Liz's name to the Visiting Nurses Association of New York.

