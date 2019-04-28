OPHALS--Elizabeth A., died on April 24, 2019, after a short illness. Beloved mother to Gabrielle Ophals and Kate and Mark Stamford. Loving sister of Stephen Granata, Jeanne Lang and predeceased by Frank Granata, and Joseph Granata. Adored grandma to Jacob and Anna Stamford. Cherished aunt of Robert Lang, Elizabeth Lang, Katie Margillo and Ashley Margillo. Treasured great-aunt of Alice Aguirre. Devoted daughter to the late Joseph and Mary Granata. She will be remembered with love by many and especially Sandra Sinclair and Richard Ophals. A private memorial will be held. Memorial donations may be made in her name to: God's Love We Deliver: glwd.org.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 28, 2019