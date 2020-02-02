Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELIZABETH ROTTER. View Sign Service Information Edgley Cremation Services 4128 Westroads Drive, Suite 203 West Palm Beach , FL 33407 (561)-640-9009 Send Flowers Obituary

ROTTER--Elizabeth "Lilly." Died peacefully in Palm Beach Gardens, FL on December 28, 2019 just days shy of her 96th birthday. Lilly had an adventurous, loving spirit. Fluent in five languages she enjoyed world travel, hiking, theater, photography, playing bridge, singing and raising her two children Iris and Eddie. She was born Elizabeth Apanansky on January 7, 1924 in Berlin into a Russian Theater family that ran the world renown Blue Bird Theater (Der Blaue Vogel) that helped start the careers of many well known artists and writers including Vladimir Nabokov. Lilly helped her mom escape to Italy during the war and lived in Milan and Lake Como. Afterwards she moved to New York City where she met her beloved husband Stanley and was happily married for 27 years until his untimely death in 1977. Lilly was proud of her community involvement as President of the 110th Precinct Community Council; as Trustee and Vice President of the Flushing Unitarian Church and as Treasurer and Executive Board Member of Hadley House in Port Washington. Lilly was a vibrant, loving person, dedicated to her family and friends. She will be sorely missed. She is survived by her son Ed Rotter of New York City and her daughter Iris and her husband Fred Scheibl of Palm Beach Gardens.



