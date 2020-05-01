SCHOLTZ--Elizabeth. The Board of Trustees, Staff, and Volunteers of Brooklyn Botanic Garden are deeply saddened by the passing of our esteemed Director Emeritus, Elizabeth Scholtz, who died at her home in Brooklyn on April 22, 2020. She was 98. Born in Pretoria, South Africa, in 1921, Ms. Scholtz -- who went by "Betty" -- had been associated with Brooklyn Botanic Garden for 60 years. She was appointed director of the Garden in 1972, the first woman to lead a major urban botanic garden in the U.S. She was named director emeritus in 1987 and worked at the Garden nearly daily until late 2019. As director from 1972 to 1980, Ms. Scholtz led the Garden through an extremely challenging time during New York City's bankruptcy. In addition to the 52-acre botanic garden in Brooklyn, she also managed three other BBG properties: the 223-acre Kitchawan Research Station and 400-acre Teatown Lake Reservation, in Ossining, New York, and the 12-acre Clark Garden, in Albertson, NY. During her long horticultural career, Ms. Scholtz served on the boards of the American Public Gardens Association and the Horticultural Society of New York, and was awarded numerous awards and honorifics, including American horticulture's highest award, the Liberty Hyde Bailey Medal from the American Horticultural Society, and the American Public Gardens Association's most prestigious honor, the Honorary Life Member Award. In 1984, New York governor Mario Cuomo recognized Ms. Scholtz as a "Woman of Distinction in the Field of Agriculture. Generations of staff, trustees, and friends of Brooklyn Botanic Garden count themselves as deeply fortunate to have known Betty as a dear friend and mentor, and she will be greatly missed. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her many nieces, nephews, and cousins, and to her entire family. Diane Steinberg, Board Chair Leslie Findlen and Dorota Rashid, Interim Co-Directors





