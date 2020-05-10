SCHOLTZ--Elizabeth. The Board of Directors and Staff of The Horticultural Society of New York mourn the death of our dear friend and supporter Elizabeth 'Betty' Scholtz. Betty served as a Trustee until 2009, and remained active as a member of our Advisory Board. In 2009, we honored Betty at our Annual Fall Luncheon as part of our celebration of women in horticulture. She was a valuable member of our organization. We are forever grateful for the contributions Betty made to our organization and to the world of horticulture. We send our condolences to her family and friends. She will be greatly missed. Jared Goss, Chairman of the Board of Directors Sara Hobel, Executive Director The Horticultural Society of New York





