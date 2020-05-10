ELIZABETH SCHOLTZ
1921 - 2020
SCHOLTZ--Elizabeth. The Board of Directors and Staff of The Horticultural Society of New York mourn the death of our dear friend and supporter Elizabeth 'Betty' Scholtz. Betty served as a Trustee until 2009, and remained active as a member of our Advisory Board. In 2009, we honored Betty at our Annual Fall Luncheon as part of our celebration of women in horticulture. She was a valuable member of our organization. We are forever grateful for the contributions Betty made to our organization and to the world of horticulture. We send our condolences to her family and friends. She will be greatly missed. Jared Goss, Chairman of the Board of Directors Sara Hobel, Executive Director The Horticultural Society of New York


Published in New York Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 8, 2020
One of my all-time sheroes! Bettys enthusiasm for plants and what they can teach influenced me as a person and as a writer. I will never forget her trailblazing personality in all things. Intrepid, resourceful, determined! She was all of that!
Eline Maxwell
Coworker
May 2, 2020
Deepest condolences to Betty's family, she was an elegant lady who introduced me to what became a lifelong interest in South Africa flora. I met her when I worked a summer as a community gardening advisor at BBG way back in the 70s. She told me about the Botanical Society of South Africa and showed me the copies of their magazine, Veld an Flora, in the BBG library. She also helped give me good advice and contacts when I took my first trip to South Africa in 1984. People over there still remember her fondly, as I found out when my wife and I visited Stellenbosch in August 2018 and had dinner with an old friend of hers, Wim Tijmens. He told me to say hi so when I returned I sent a message to the BBG which they conveyed to Betty. She leaves this world a prettier and better place because of her presence in it. RIP.
Ernie DeMarie
May 1, 2020
I worked under Betty at BBG back in the 80s. She always remembered the gardeners names, and made a special point to ask about our families. She was so genuine, a true human being. She made it a point to stop and pick up trash in the garden, and always with a smile. She will be missed.
alan gorkin
