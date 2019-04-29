SCHULZ--Elizabeth. Born April 23, 1952, died April 27, 2019 after a courageous struggle with cancer. Alumna of Buck's Rock Work Camp; The Fieldston School; Bennington College, where she earned her BA in Comparative Literature; and New York University, where she earned an MBA. Her 28-year career in business included VP at Prudential Insurance Company and Portfolio Manager at TIAA-CREF. Multitalented, Betsy was an accomplished seamstress, quilter and equestrian, and she was much loved and cherished by many friends and family for her warmth, wit and generous spirit. Betsy is survived by her spouse, Terry Roche; her sister, Kate Benison and her wife, Diane; her brother, Andy Schulz and his wife, Mauri Small; and her beloved nephew, Will Schulz. Memorial service at Riverdale-Yonkers Society for Ethical Culture on June 1, 2019 at 3:00pm. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to Riverdale Senior Services and Visiting Nurse Service of New York Hospice and Palliative Care.



