Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELIZABETH SHOLLENBERGER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SHOLLENBERGER--Elizabeth. White Plains City Court Judge Elizabeth Shollenberger, my wonderful, kind, sweet, vibrant, funny, keenly intelligent, fiercely competitive, loving (and greatly loved) wife of 29 years and partner of 42 years, died on Thursday, September 5. She was 63. Born in Alliance, OH, Liz graduated, as co-valedictorian, from Circleville High School, in Circleville, OH, in 1974. She went on to graduate from Princeton University (where we met) in 1978 and from Yale Law School in 1981. Liz spent the bulk of her legal career as a Legal Services attorney, representing indigent clients in the Bronx and Queens. In Bronx Housing Court, Liz loved being the equalizer, altering the radical imbalance of power that normally exists in court between low- income tenants and their landlords. In 1986, Liz was elected in a primary as Female Democratic District Leader for Greenwich Village, ending the rival Democratic club's 25-year hold on the Village's District Leader positions. She held that post for nine years, during which, in 1992, she played a key role in the initial election to Congress of Jerry Nadler, who now chairs the House Judiciary Committee. In 2003, four years after moving to White Plains in 1999, Liz was elected Chair of the White Plains Democratic City Committee. She served joyfully and successfully in that position for over 13 years, until her appointment by the White Plains Common Council at the end of 2016 to be a City Court Judge. A memorial service will be held later this year or early next year.



SHOLLENBERGER--Elizabeth. White Plains City Court Judge Elizabeth Shollenberger, my wonderful, kind, sweet, vibrant, funny, keenly intelligent, fiercely competitive, loving (and greatly loved) wife of 29 years and partner of 42 years, died on Thursday, September 5. She was 63. Born in Alliance, OH, Liz graduated, as co-valedictorian, from Circleville High School, in Circleville, OH, in 1974. She went on to graduate from Princeton University (where we met) in 1978 and from Yale Law School in 1981. Liz spent the bulk of her legal career as a Legal Services attorney, representing indigent clients in the Bronx and Queens. In Bronx Housing Court, Liz loved being the equalizer, altering the radical imbalance of power that normally exists in court between low- income tenants and their landlords. In 1986, Liz was elected in a primary as Female Democratic District Leader for Greenwich Village, ending the rival Democratic club's 25-year hold on the Village's District Leader positions. She held that post for nine years, during which, in 1992, she played a key role in the initial election to Congress of Jerry Nadler, who now chairs the House Judiciary Committee. In 2003, four years after moving to White Plains in 1999, Liz was elected Chair of the White Plains Democratic City Committee. She served joyfully and successfully in that position for over 13 years, until her appointment by the White Plains Common Council at the end of 2016 to be a City Court Judge. A memorial service will be held later this year or early next year. Published in The New York Times on Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close