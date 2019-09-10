ELIZABETH SHOLLENBERGER

  • "Nancy and family, I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your..."
    - Marylou Hill
  • "No one can prepare you for a loss; it comes like a swift..."
    - Simone Taylor
  • "Liz was a great advocate at Queens Legal Services when we..."
    - Mark Weliky
  • "I had the prevelege and honor of working with Liz during..."
    - Richard Sanchez
  • "Liz was a caring and wonderful neighbor who we were..."
    - Dave and Carolyn Graber
McMahon-Lyon & Hartnett Funeral Home Inc
491 Mamaroneck Ave
White Plains, NY
10605
(914)-949-7777
SHOLLENBERGER--Elizabeth. The partners, associates and staff at Cohen Rabin Stine Schumann LLP mourn the passing of Liz Shollenberger, wife of our partner, Tim James. Liz, a distinguished lawyer and recipient of many awards, including a Legal Services Award from NYC Bar Association, was a White Plains City Court Judge at the time of her death. Her devotion to Tim for 42 years, and their great love, was something to behold. A dear friend and admired colleague, she will be sorely missed.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 10, 2019
Princeton University bullet NYU
