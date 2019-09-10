SHOLLENBERGER--Elizabeth. The partners, associates and staff at Cohen Rabin Stine Schumann LLP mourn the passing of Liz Shollenberger, wife of our partner, Tim James. Liz, a distinguished lawyer and recipient of many awards, including a Legal Services Award from NYC Bar Association, was a White Plains City Court Judge at the time of her death. Her devotion to Tim for 42 years, and their great love, was something to behold. A dear friend and admired colleague, she will be sorely missed.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 10, 2019