SUMNER--Elizabeth Huntington (nee Stevens). October 12, 1937 - March 23, 2020. Elizabeth was born in Elmhurst, Illinois, the fourth of five children to Charlotte H. Stevens (nee Wood) and Byron Francis Stevens. She passed away at the age of 83 in Rutland, Vermont. She attended the University of Wisconsin (Madison) to earn her undergraduate degree, and attended the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, to study history and earned her Ph.C and M.A. She moved to Vermont in 1970 to teach world history at Castleton University, earned her standing as Professor Emeritus and retired in 2007. She lived with her partner Pei-Heng Chiang for nearly forty years prior to Pei-Heng's sudden death in 2010. Both she and Pei-Heng shared a deep love of history, both American and Chinese. The family would especially like to thank all those at The Meadows (Rutland), Vermont, for their compassionate care during her last years. She is mourned by two surviving siblings, Cynthia C. Stevens and Charles F. Stevens, as well as innumerable nephews, nieces, grand nephews and nieces, and is interred at Ferncliff Cemetery, Hartsdale, New York. Due to COVID-19, a memorial is not planned. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Elizabeth H. Sumner World History Scholarship at Castleton University can be made via castleton.edu/donate
. Click on Yes for "Would You Like to Donate in Someone Else's Name" to find the scholarship information.