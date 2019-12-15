WOODWARD--Elizabeth. Elizabeth "Betsy" Woods Woodward died in Chester, CT on December 2, aged 90. Born in Baltimore, Betsy earned a pilot's license before graduating from the Garrison Forest School in 1947. After becoming a glider pilot, she joined the Sierra Wave Project in Bishop, CA, where she set a World Feminine Absolute Altitude Record of 39,993 feet on April 14, 1955. Later she carried out meteorological researches at Imperial College in London. By the 1960s she was measuring sulphur dioxide emissions over New York City power plants. Her concern for the environment motivated her in l978 to design and build a passive solar house in Lyme, CT. There she constructed mylar-covered canoes that could be lifted with one hand. In a lecture about her house, she concluded, "Don't wait till tomorrow to 'live tomorrow.' If everyone waits, there will be no tomorrow." She is survived by a brother, Hiram, a sister, Carol, and eleven nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held in Lyme on April 18, 2020.



