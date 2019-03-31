Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELKE PASTERNACK. View Sign

PASTERNACK--Elke, a strong willed, loving and free-spirited wife and mother, died on Thursday at her home in Forest Hills, Queens. Born in Dortmund, Germany in 1940, Elke immigrated to the US in 1965 as an employee of Siemens Corporation. She also had a successful career with Deutsche Bank and the German American Chamber of Commerce. Elke was funny, kind, caring and loyal. Her passion and focus in life was on her family and her unconditional love will be deeply missed by each one of her family members. She was a loving wife to Edward Pasternack and mother to Fiona (James) Blanco and Ken (Sara) Pasternack. She was the proud grandmother to Anna, Alex and Isabel Blanco and Alexandra and Henry Pasternack and will always be loved. The family will be arranging a memorial service.



