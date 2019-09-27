ADLER--Ellen, died on September 20, 2019. Daughter of Horace Eliascheff and Stella Adler, Ellen was born in New York in 1927 as Nomi Eliascheff. After studying Russian Literature at Bard College, Ellen moved to Paris. While there, she met Arnold Schoeberg, the highly influential composer and conductor who developed the twelve-tone technique. Ellen was cast as the speaker in the 1950 recording of Schoenberg's Ode to Napoleon Buonaparte and in his Pierrot Lunaire. In New York in 1957, Ellen married clarinetist David Oppenheim. While they were married, Ellen and David had two children, Sara and Thomas. From her home in Eastern Long Island, Ellen later developed herself as a painter. Her work was featured at FAR, Benson, Haber Theodore galleries and others and is featured in Five Realists (Hirschel & Adler Galleries, 1980). Ellen was called on throughout her life to give testimony to her first-hand experiences of both the Yiddish Theater of her grandparents and the contemporary theater of her mother. In addition to her two children, Ellen leaves behind a stepson Jonathan Oppenheim and six grandchildren, Julian and Theo Boland, Netalia, Sophia, Gabriel and Julia Oppenheim. A private funeral service will be held for family and friends. A public memorial will be held at a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stella Adler Studio of Acting, New York City.



