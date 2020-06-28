ELLEN BELSON

BELSON--Ellen. January 15, 1946 - June 21, 2020. Maiden name Lurie. Beloved wife of Robert, mother to Laura and Joe and grandmother to Oriah and Zion. Attended Brandeis University and Boston University and became an occupational therapist and author of The Adult Stroke Patient, A Manual for Evaluation and Treatment of Perceptual and Cognitive Dysfunction. After attending Pace University Law School, Ellen worked as an attorney of Elder Law, Wills, Trusts and Estates. She was a farmer for five years on Moshav Idan in Israel. A creative quilter and active choir member, she loved family, travel and hiking, gardening, philanthropy and all-round life. She will be greatly missed.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store