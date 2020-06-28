ELLEN BELSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ELLEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BELSON--Ellen. January 15, 1946 - June 21, 2020. Maiden name Lurie. Beloved wife of Robert, mother to Laura and Joe and grandmother to Oriah and Zion. Attended Brandeis University and Boston University and became an occupational therapist and author of The Adult Stroke Patient, A Manual for Evaluation and Treatment of Perceptual and Cognitive Dysfunction. After attending Pace University Law School, Ellen worked as an attorney of Elder Law, Wills, Trusts and Estates. She was a farmer for five years on Moshav Idan in Israel. A creative quilter and active choir member, she loved family, travel and hiking, gardening, philanthropy and all-round life. She will be greatly missed.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved