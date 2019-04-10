Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELLEN CROWLEY. View Sign

CROWLEY--Ellen, widow of the late Robert Y. Wheeler, died peacefully on April 8, 2019 at her home. Her life as an artist and citizen of the world was admired and appreciated by many. Following her career as an art director and graphic designer, Ellen became a lauded watercolorist, and her moody, impressionistic landscapes reside in many notable art collections the world over. Educated at Radcliffe, Ecole de Louvre, Corcoran School of Art, and School of Visual Arts, she received a Ludwig Vogelstein Foundation Award in support of her work in New Zealand. She is survived by her brother, David Crowley and sister, Mary (Terry) Clark.



