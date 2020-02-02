DAVIS--Ellen Darce (Kalker), died January 31, 2020, at the age of 84. Born in Williamstown, MA, Darce built a life rich in family, friends and community. She took joy in her children and her grandchildren, tennis, crosswords and reading. After many moves, she and her family settled in Rye, New York, where she and her husband Sam, who passed away in 2017, lived for more than four decades. Darce is survived by her four children, Tom (Maureen Zent), Jed (Susanna Zwerling), Jessica (Raymond Godwin) and Joseph; and six amazing grandchildren. We miss her deeply. A memorial service will be held on February 4, 2020, at Zion Memorial Chapel, 385 East Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck, New York 10543. For further information, please contact [email protected] (914) 381-1809. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Rye Free Reading Room.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 2, 2020