DINGMAN--Ellen F. 78, died March 25 at Waltonwood in Cary, NC, after an extended illness. She was the youngest of three daughters of the late Dr. Harold H. Freedman and the late Marian Winters Freedman of Freehold, NJ. She graduated in 1958 from Princeton Day School and earned a BA degree in French at Connecticut College in 1962. Following college, Ellen interned in the Dean of Students' office at Wheaton College in Norton, MA, became de facto dean a year later, and Assistant Dean of Students in 1964. She retired in 2002, having coordinated the Communities In Schools (CIS) program at Garner High School (NC) for 12 years. Ellen is survived by husband, Tony, son Scott and his sons and their mother, Pamela; and daughter Lisa and her husband Jonathan Betz and their children of Summit, NJ. She is also survived by a sister, Dr. Ann Mizgerd, and her husband, Dr. Joseph Mizgerd of Bonita Springs, FL, their two children and four grandsons. Because of the health crisis, a memorial service will be held later. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Communities in Schools of Wake County, 971 Harp Street, Raleigh, NC 27604, or to the Lake George Association, PO Box 408, Lake George, NY 12845, or to a .



