1947 - 2020

With love and sadness we announce that Ellen Hemminger Manian passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020, with her family at her side, after fighting cancer for two years. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed.



Ellen was born on August 15, 1947, in Freeport, NY, to Arthur J. and Elena M. Hemminger. She graduated from Massapequa High School and Mount Holyoke College with a bachelor of arts in English. She then earned a master of arts in teaching from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Ellen moved to New York City and worked for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for over 10 years, ultimately as the special assistant to the director of public affairs.



In 1980 she met Peter G. Manian in Kismet, NY, on Fire Island, where they stayed in the same group house, and they married in November 1982. They lived in Manhattan and had two sons, Daniel and Jeffrey, to whom Ellen was a devoted and loving mother. Ellen and her family cherished spending summers in Kismet, where she especially enjoyed playing tennis.



Ellen was a true lover of music, and was particularly fond of classical, opera, and the Beatles. She sang as an alto in the Cecilia Chorus of New York beginning in the late 1970s and was a dedicated board member in recent decades, serving as ticket chair, assistant treasurer, liaison to Carnegie Hall, and a member of the finance and music committees. She spent her 18th birthday at the Beatles concert at Shea Stadium, where she was one of the only teenagers actually trying to hear the music. Ellen enjoyed listening to her husband and sons play music, and she learned the violin later in life. One of her favorite daily pastimes was to deftly solve the New York Times crossword (in ink!). In addition, Ellen volunteered at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC) for decades, a commitment that culminated in serving on the Environmental Health and Safety and Institutional Biosafety Committee there, and the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committees at MSKCC and Rockefeller University.



Ellen is survived by her devoted husband, Peter; loving sons, Daniel and Jeffrey; loyal brother, Gary Hemminger, and his wife, Patricia; and many cousins, nephews, and nieces. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to one of Ellen's favorite causes: the Cecilia Chorus of New York, the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, or the Union of Concerned Scientists.

