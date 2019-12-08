JAKOBSON--Ellen V., died peacefully at home on December 4, 2019. Devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Ellen taught us how to live our lives with empathy and respect when confronted with adversity. Born and raised in Trenton, NJ, the daughter of Philip S. and Sue Byer Vine, Ellen earned a BA at Douglas College of Rutgers University. A lifelong learner, she returned to school after raising her children and earned a Masters in Developmental Psychology from Rutgers University and a MSW from Columbia University; she was dedicated to her private psychotherapy practice. Ellen was the widow of Robert Schenkel, with whom she had her two children and deepened her attachment to the Jersey Shore. She is also the widow of Peter Jakobson, with whom she shared a love for the Pearl Theatre Company and worldwide travel. She is survived by her children, Patricia S. Marshall and Richard V. Schenkel, her son-in- law Michael K. Marshall and daughter-in-law Joan Jurick. She was predeceased by her grandson, Robert K. Marshall and her brother, Herbert I. Vine. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ellen's memory to the Temple Emanu-El Women's Auxiliary Tribute Fund, 1 East 65th St., New York, NY 10065, for the English in Action Program would be welcomed.



