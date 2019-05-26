JERONIMO--Ellen Brindle, passed peacefully on May 19, 2019 at age 80 in Lewiston, NY. Joined the first Peace Corps group as a volunteer in the Philippines. Worked tirelessly as Executive Director with Girl Scouts of USA and AFS. Dearly missed by brother, David (Evelyn), nieces Aileen and Karen, Brindle and Jeronimo families, and many New York City friends. Services are handled by Otto Redanz Funeral Home, 2215 Military Rd., Niagara Falls, NY. www.goodlandercares.com for online condolences.
Published in The New York Times on May 26, 2019