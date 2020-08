Or Copy this URL to Share

KATZ--Ellen, formerly of Woodmere and Heritage Hills, passed away peacefully July 30 at age 93. Born in Offenbach. Predeceased by her loving husband Ernest. Survived by sons Gary (Leslye) and Jeff (Phyllis). Adored by her grandchildren Dori, Michelle, Adam, Daniel and Eric, their spouses and great-grand- children Eli, Sasha, Ben, Henry and Charlotte. Donations in her memory can be sent to the United States Holocaust Museum.





