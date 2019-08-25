Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LA FOLLETTE--Ellen Unwin McHugh, died after a short illness on August 18. Born March 15, 1933, in Lawrence, Massachusetts, daughter of Francis Paul McHugh and Mary Herlihy McHugh, Ellen graduated from Lawrence High School class of 1950, and went to Radcliffe College, graduating in 1954 with a degree in English. She studied also at St. Hilda's College, Oxford. Married in 1954 to Charles Sanborn LaFollette, Ellen lived with him first in Southern Pines, NC, next Lippitt Estates, RI, then at Corning and Big Flats, NY. In 1966 they moved to Europe, first to Brussels and later Paris. In 1971, they relocated to San Francisco to a house on the crest of Russian Hill where she spent the rest of her life. Ellen and Charles have four children, Laetitia La Follette (George Ryan) of Amherst, MA, Dr. Lizellen La Follette (Peter Horn) of St. Anselmo, CA, Anne La Follette (Thomas Koegel) of Mill Valley, CA, and Charles McHugh "Mac" La Follette (Dawn Davis) of New York City. A devoted and affectionate wife, mother, and sister, she is survived by her husband, her children, her sister Suzanne McHugh Piscitello, of Lawrence and her brother and sister-in-law Dr. Paul McHugh and Jean B. McHugh of Baltimore. She was a proud grandmother of seven, and a spectacular aunt to many nieces and nephews. A quintessential family person, she hosted numerous memorable celebrations, reunions, vacations. Her first job was teaching 5th grade, a class of 40 children, at Fort Bragg, and she later taught community college. She founded a magazine, the Finger Lakes Chronicle, in the 1960's. After raising her family, she embarked on a career in fund-raising. She helped establish the meals program at Glide Memorial Church in San Francisco, and worked tirelessly for Radcliffe and Harvard Colleges. A stylish woman of enormous charm, Ellen could put any person at ease. Her generous spirit won her many friends who often enjoyed book parties, lectures, and lively dinners at the La Follette home on Larkin Street. Active at the Metropolitan Club, the Radcliffe Club and Cercle de l'Union Interalliee in Paris, she travelled the world. Those who love her struggle to imagine the world without her. A memorial service will be held in San Francisco in the fall. Donations to the Radcliffe Crew Team, or Glide Memorial (



LA FOLLETTE--Ellen Unwin McHugh, died after a short illness on August 18. Born March 15, 1933, in Lawrence, Massachusetts, daughter of Francis Paul McHugh and Mary Herlihy McHugh, Ellen graduated from Lawrence High School class of 1950, and went to Radcliffe College, graduating in 1954 with a degree in English. She studied also at St. Hilda's College, Oxford. Married in 1954 to Charles Sanborn LaFollette, Ellen lived with him first in Southern Pines, NC, next Lippitt Estates, RI, then at Corning and Big Flats, NY. In 1966 they moved to Europe, first to Brussels and later Paris. In 1971, they relocated to San Francisco to a house on the crest of Russian Hill where she spent the rest of her life. Ellen and Charles have four children, Laetitia La Follette (George Ryan) of Amherst, MA, Dr. Lizellen La Follette (Peter Horn) of St. Anselmo, CA, Anne La Follette (Thomas Koegel) of Mill Valley, CA, and Charles McHugh "Mac" La Follette (Dawn Davis) of New York City. A devoted and affectionate wife, mother, and sister, she is survived by her husband, her children, her sister Suzanne McHugh Piscitello, of Lawrence and her brother and sister-in-law Dr. Paul McHugh and Jean B. McHugh of Baltimore. She was a proud grandmother of seven, and a spectacular aunt to many nieces and nephews. A quintessential family person, she hosted numerous memorable celebrations, reunions, vacations. Her first job was teaching 5th grade, a class of 40 children, at Fort Bragg, and she later taught community college. She founded a magazine, the Finger Lakes Chronicle, in the 1960's. After raising her family, she embarked on a career in fund-raising. She helped establish the meals program at Glide Memorial Church in San Francisco, and worked tirelessly for Radcliffe and Harvard Colleges. A stylish woman of enormous charm, Ellen could put any person at ease. Her generous spirit won her many friends who often enjoyed book parties, lectures, and lively dinners at the La Follette home on Larkin Street. Active at the Metropolitan Club, the Radcliffe Club and Cercle de l'Union Interalliee in Paris, she travelled the world. Those who love her struggle to imagine the world without her. A memorial service will be held in San Francisco in the fall. Donations to the Radcliffe Crew Team, or Glide Memorial ( glide.org ) will be much appreciated. Published in The New York Times on Aug. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close