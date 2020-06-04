LANE--Ellen. Ellen Feinberg Lane, of Floral Park, New York passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020 at the age of 87. Ellen was born in Brooklyn, NY on December 28, 1932 to Solomon and Evelyn Feinberg. She was preceded by the loves of her life, Lawrence Lane (father of sons Steven and Peter Lane), and Mark Steinhacker. She is survived by her sons, Steven and Peter; her granddaughter, Lauren Lane; her niece and nephew, Merle (Feinberg) and Kenny Weinstein; her daughter-in-law, Mary Jane Lane; her brother and sister-in-law, Allan and Ann Lane; and her step-daughters, Mickey and Wendy Steinhacker. Ellen was a progressive, intelligent, and iconic New Yorker who broke the social conventions of her time. She was known for her sharp sense of humor and dedication to beautiful things, including stunning jewelry, unique clothes, the performance arts, cinema, and music. She listened to Elvis Presley (the King) every morning over breakfast. She saw a new picture at the movie theater every week, her favorites being Gone with the Wind, My Fair Lady, and Moonstruck. In her spare time, she loved to travel and paint. Over the course of her career as a travel agent, she flew across the world to Africa, the Soviet Union, and throughout Asia. These adventures inspired her artwork. Her Korean water brush paintings have been displayed in both New York art galleries and the homes of her loved ones. Those who knew her would call Ellen authentic, compassionate, and one tough cookie. She will be forever in our hearts and greatly missed. Memorial donations in Ellen's name should be made to the Lincoln Center for Performing Arts.





