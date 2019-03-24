LASK--Ellen R., born in The Bronx, citizen of the world, intensely interested in people, language and culture, died on March 10, 2019. She is survived by her beloved sister, brother-in-law and a wide circle of family, friends and students. She taught for many years in the English Department at Baruch College. As a journalist, she also lived in Rome, Florence and London. She retired from Ernst & Young, NYC as a Senior Editor. Memorial on Saturday, April 27, 1pm to 4pm, Baruch Performing Arts Center, Level B3, 55 Lexington Ave. Enter on East 25th St. between Lexington and Third Avenues. Memorial donations may be made to WQXR.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELLEN LASK.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 24, 2019