ELLEN MANIAN

MANIAN--Ellen Hemminger, passed away peacefully on January 27 at age 72 after fighting cancer for two years. She is survived by her husband, Peter, and sons, Daniel and Jeffrey. Ellen was a devoted member of the Cecilia Chorus of New York for over 40 years and a longtime board member. She also served on research committees at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Rockefeller University. In the 1970s and '80s, she was the special assistant to the director of public affairs for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Full obituary at: ellenmanian.com.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 14, 2020.