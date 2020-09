Or Copy this URL to Share

MILLER PADDEN--Ellen. 69, of Bayside, NY, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. She is survived by her adoring husband of 38 years, John Padden, her loving children, Claire (Pascal Gobert), Maxwell (Cara Seymour), Samuel, and Zoe, as well as her beautiful granddaughter Mathilde Gobert. Ellen will be fondly remembered by her extended family and many friends. For everyone's health and safety, memorial services will be held at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store