1947 - 2020

Ellen Soloway Fox passed away on April 10th, 2020, in Riverdale, New York. She was born in Brooklyn in 1947, on her mother's twenty-second birthday. Ellen loved growing up in Far Rockaway, where she spent summers on the boardwalk eating Tuckee Cups and Charlotte Russe push-pops. Her trip to Buffalo State College was her first time on an airplane. As an adult, she worked tirelessly for the advancement of women. While holding impressive jobs in the financial industry at Ogden Cap Properties, LLC; Rockefeller & Co., Inc.; and Colonial Consulting, LLC; Ellen found time to volunteer with the elderly and non-profits. Working on the boards of the International Planned Parenthood Federation and the Girl Scouts of the United States of America, Ellen truly believed in the collaboration and uplifting of all women around the world. Ellen was the best mother and friend a girl could ask for to her daughter, Lacey. She was an avid concert-goer and theater-goer, supporting The Drama League's Directors Project. The family asks for any donations to go to one of the non-profits listed above (The Drama League, Girl Scouts of USA, or IPPF).

