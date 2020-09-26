ELLEN SCHOLLE

SCHOLLE--Ellen. Ellen Marshall Scholle died peacefully on September 13, 2020 at Kendal on Hudson. Born February 3, 1921 at her parents' home in Manhattan, she married her beloved husband Roger Scholle (1917-1996) during World War II. Ellen was a woman of her generation who chose to stay home to raise her children. She committed her intelligence, energy, and creativity to her family and community. She had a genuine interest in people, their ideas, opinions and experiences, and a curiosity and sense of adventure about the world. By far her happiest times were spent with generations of her family at her home in the Adirondacks. She shared her love of wilderness, and the Adirondacks in particular, with her children and grandchildren, imparting to them her fierce determination to protect wild places for future generations. Ellen gave generously of her time and resources. She served on the boards of the American Jewish Committee Women's Division (Westchester) and the Adirondack Council, and chaired the Environmental Committee of the League of Women Voters in White Plains. She also volunteered for several years as an interviewer for the American Jewish Committee Oral History Collection at the New York Public Library. Ellen took great pride in her family. She was the daughter of New York City Board of Education President and a founder of the Natural Resources Defense Council James Marshall and writer, editor and peace activist Lenore Marshall. She was the granddaughter of famed constitutional and civil rights lawyer Louis Marshall and the niece of the iconic wilderness advocate Bob Marshall. Her brother, Jonathan Marshall (Maxine) predeceased her. Ellen is survived by her children, Linda Scholle Cowan (Fred) and Stephen Scholle; five grandchildren, Liza Cowan, Caroline Cowan (Loren Eggleton), Allison Cowan Holtz (Michael), Isaac Scholle and Yael Scholle; and two great-grandchildren, Henry and James Holtz. She deeply loved and supported each member of her family without reservation, and was beloved by them. She will be greatly missed. Donations may be made in her memory to The Adirondack Council to preserve and protect the place she loved most (adirondackcouncil.org
).