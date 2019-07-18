Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SHIVERS--Ellen Joyce. September 28, 1941 - July 15, 2019. Ellen Joyce Shivers, succumbed to cancer after a 12 year battle. She was 77 and a few days short of her 25th wedding anniversary. A native of Mansfield, Connecticut she had an exciting and creative life. A multi- talented, multi-tasking, multi-faceted personality characterized her. She leaves behind a grieving husband, Jay; a son, Fred; a sister, brother, nieces, nephews, cousins, and an army of friends. She was outgoing and empathetic. That attracted others to her in lifelong friendships. She mixed easily with others wherever she went. Her interests were wide-ranging. She was an avid gardiner, loved to dance, was a fan of country-western but enjoyed opera, ballet, classical concerts and theater. She collected coins, stamps, old books, fine bone china, cut glass, and art; which she bought at local art fairs. She had an exquisite eye for color and could match or coordinate any color - having seen the original once. She kept two comfortable homes immaculately and well decorated with a designer's touch. Joyce or Joy, as she was known, was a notable care-giver and took up the cause of those who were institutionally confined; even donating clothes to replace those lost or stolen. Joyce was a faithful contributor to a number of charities ranging from Good Will, , The , The , Lung Disease, Brigham and Women's Hospital, and the School of Fine Arts at the University of Connecticut. She took up classical guitar her late 40's and played admirably. She was an enthusiastic golfer which she began to play in her early 60's and scored a hole-in-one on her second outing. Joyce was employed from the time she was 16 and worked as a waitress, bartender, and built a paltry travel agency into a million dollar a year enterprise. She also held positions in the Admissions Department at the University of Connecticut and was employed in the Radiology Department of Windham Community Hospital in Willimantic, CT, before she retired. She was an international traveler visiting every continent except Australia and Antarctica. Her favorite city was Venice, Italy to which she returned every five years for 30 years - always finding new marvels to see and things to do. Joyce was one of a kind, helpful to others, considerate, caring, loyal, and honest. To live with Joy was exhilarating, wonderful, gracious and ever hopeful. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the E. Joyce Shivers Memorial Award, The School of Fine Arts, The University of Connecticut.



Published in The New York Times on July 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.