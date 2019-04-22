SMALL--Ellen, died on April 20, 2019 in New York, NY. Born on February 5, 1944 in New York City, she was a graduate of Adelphi University, NYU and School of Visual Arts. She was an artist, photographer and lover of the arts. She is deeply missed by her son, David Small (Alyssa) and daughter, Lara Laurence (Aviv). She is forever loved and cherished by her grandchildren, Isabella and Cooper Small and Tali, Tsivi and Eyal Laurence. She is also survived by her sister, Joan Schreiber (Paul). Funeral at Plaza Funeral Home, Monday at 11:30am.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 22, 2019